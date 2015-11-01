From England: Pep Guardiola dreams about Lionel Messi
19 March at 18:30According to the Express, it seems like Pep Guardiola's dream is called Lionel Messi as he would love a reunion with the Argentine super star.It also seems like if Manchester City are ready to give it their all to make their coaches wish a reality.
Messi's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it seems like the involved parties are having a hard time to reach an agreement over a contract extension.
Barcelona have already handed out hefty contract renewals to players like Luis Suarez and Neymar recently and one has to wonder if Messi's high financial demands are stalling talks between both sides.
Manchester City are ready to undergo a summer revolution as Lionel Messi would be a dream signing for any team around the world, including Manchester City.
Let's not forget that Guardiola already coached Messi at Barcelona and they have a great understanding between one an another. It seems unlikely that Messi leaves Barcelona at this point but crazier things have happened...
Go to comments