

According to an exclusive in Sunsport , the Football Association are looking to introduce video technology into next season’s FA Cup competition. The journal claims that although the trial was only due to be carried out in next season’s Community Shield, English football’s governing body are anxious to roll out the project in next seasons famous cup competition.

The IFAB (International Football Association Board) are the body that governs the laws of football and are made up of the four home nations and FIFA. A meeting will take place at Wembley today with FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino to ratify the rule changes to be introduced next season.



High on the agenda is the use of video replays which goes beyond the goalline technology currently used in the Premier League and other top leagues around the world. The meeting will ultimately decide at which round of the competition the new technology will be introduced with the FA expected to call a press-conference shortly after to explain what agreement has been reached.