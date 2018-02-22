Joao Mario joined Inter before the 2016/17 season for a fee of €40m, a price tag of which he has failed to live up to for the past two season's. Therefore, the Portuguese midfielder joined English side West Ham on loan this January, in an attempt to revive his career.

Despite the fact that Joao Mario has done well with West Ham, the English side has no intention of using the buy-out option in his contract, according to The Times. The same source adds that West Ham consider Inter's demands too high, resulting in Joao Mario getting sent back to Italy after his loan with the Hammers expires.

Once again, Joao Mario will have to prove his price tag in front of the Inter fans