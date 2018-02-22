From France: Arsenal and AC Milan to go head to head for Lyon ace
30 April at 13:00Reports from French outlet Football365 suggest that AC Milan are set to go head to head with Arsenal for the signing of Lyon star Nabil Fekir.
The 24-year-old Fekir has become one of football's best emerging talents over the last two seasons and has impressed since having recovered from a long-term knee injury that he suffered around two years ago. This season, the Frenchman has impressed, having scored 17 times and assisting seven times in 27 Serie A appearances for Lyon.
Football 365 report that the Gunners and the rossoneri are set to provide each other stiff competition for the signing of Fekir.
The winger has drawn links with Arsenal since quite a few months and he is seen as a man who can provide the Gunners attack with much needed impetus, but the rossoneri will not let them get Fekir easily.
The Frenchman is rated at 40 million euros and has a contract that runs out in the summer of 2020.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
