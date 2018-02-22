Thomas Tuchel is set to become PSG’s new Coach, if the latest revelations from France are accurate.

Canal+ claimed on Monday night that the German - who has been repeatedly linked to Arsenal - would indeed be taking over in Paris, where incumbent Unai Emery is seen as a dead man walking.

The Spaniard has failed to get the French side over the Round of 16 marker in the Champions League, prompting the Qatari-owned club to begin a frantic search for a replacement.

Tuchel is respected by PSG’s Arab owners for being able to speak French, and for getting his sides to play good football.

The Ligue 1 winners - their seventh league title since the club’s founding in 1970 - are set to nab the German, who refused Bayern Munich earlier this month, as confirmed by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“We were in touch with Tuchel. Then one day he called us to tell us that he had decided that he would go somewhere else. In all likelihood, that will be PSG. I wish him the best of luck of course.”