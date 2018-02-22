From France: Barcelona plot summer swoop for Lyon left-back
10 March at 20:45According to the latest reports from France Football, Barcelona have set their sights on luring Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy to Camp Nou during this summer’s transfer window.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine debut season at the Groupama Stadium after joining OL from Le Havre for a fee in the region of €5 million last June.
Before opting to work under the tutelage of Bruno Génésio, Mendy was linked with several English Premier League clubs including Brighton, Crystal Palace and Watford.
Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion were also said to be interested, but he preferred to stay in France and continue his development at one of Ligue 1’s biggest clubs.
It seems that decision could be about to pay dividends, with La Blaugrana looking to sign him in order to provide competition for Jordi Alba. He would certainly represent a much cheaper option than Bayern Munich star David Alaba, whom Barça are apparently weighing up a move for.
