GUARDIOLA LIKES COMAN - As we previously wrote, Pep Guardiola is looking to improve his Manchester City squad and he has his eyes on Bayern Munich French international Kinglsey Coman. French paper L'Équipe confirms that the Bayern man will be one of the first City targets come summer time. Bayern Munich have the right to acquire Coman from Juventus fo a 21 million euros fee this summer.BERNARDO SILVA ON BAYERN'S RADAR - For one player who might leave another might then arrive. Bayern Munich have interest in Monaco's Bernardo Silva according to Sky Sports. His current contract is set to expire in 2020 as Ancelotti has his eyes on him. Bayern Munich have been doing well this year under Ancelotti as they are first in the German league standings and have also made it to the last 8 in the Uefa Champions league. Coman hasn't seen much playing time this season as he only started 8 games for Ancelotti's club. Bernardo SIlva on the other hand has been in great form for Monaco as he scored 9 goals and added 8 assists so far in 2016-17.