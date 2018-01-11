From France: Hazard agrees personal terms with Real Madrid
11 January at 17:30Eden Hazard is said to have agreed personal term with Real Madrid. According to French Radio Station RMC (via Mundodeportivo), the Belgian winger has reached a verbal agreement with the La Liga giants who will try to sign him at the end of the current campaign.
Hazard’s father claimed last month that his son had rejected a chance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea as he wanted to wait for Real Madrid’s call.
Representative of the Belgian are said to have met Real Madrid chiefs in Montecarlo a few days ago with the two parties who have managed to reach an economic agreement ahead of a possible summer move.
Hazard is contracted with Chelsea until 2020 but Real Madrid have identified him as the perfect replacement for Gareth Bale who is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
RMC fails to reveal the details of the deal between Real Madrid and Hazard but it is widely known that the Belgian represents Zidane’s top summer target to replace Bale who has been struggling with injuries during his time in the Spanish capital.
