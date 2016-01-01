From France, Inter are after Fabinho and Mbappe

After having acquired Kondogbia from Monaco a few years ago, Inter Milan still have their eyes on the French Ligue 1 as there are a few players who interest them.



According to French site Mercato365, the nerazzurri are interested in Monaco's young star Kylian Mbappe. The youngster has attracted the interest of many big European clubs so it will not be an easy task for Inter Milan but the interest is there.



FABINHO AND MALCOLM ARE ALSO ON THEIR RADAR - Other than Mbappe, Monaco's Fabinho and Bordeaux' Malcolm are also two other players who Inter like a lot. As the season is coming to an end, clubs are already focusing on this coming summer transfer window. Suning have already made it clear that Inter were going to be investing some important money in an attemp to keep improving their roster.



Inter are coming off a 3-1 home loss to Roma but have been doing very well under new boss Stefano Pioli.