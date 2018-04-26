The French midfielder has scored ten goals so far this season, including a hat-trick against Lazio just the other week. Veretout joined Fiorentina during a difficult summer, as the likes of Vecino, Valero, Kalinic and Bernardeschi all departed.

After his recent success, Veretout is now dreaming of playing the Champions League, which also was confirmed by his agent.

In Florence, he's happy. There's a good relationship with the club and with the coach. However, the priorities of the boy, which are two, must be taken into account: playing the Champions League and finding a place in the French national team," Fabrice Picot told CRC.

In France, Lyon and especially Marseille have shown their interest in the player. Moreover, according to Foot-Sur-7, Inter have entered the race for the attacking midfielder, having already signed Valero and Vecino from Fiorentina last summer.