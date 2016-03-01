From France: Juve and Man Utd target set for January exit
21 September at 17:17Juventus and Manchester United are monitoring the situation of José Maria Gimenez. The talented Uruguay star is out of his contract in 2018 and according to a report of L’Equipe (via Ilbianconero), he is set to leave the Colchoneros in the January transfer window.
Juventus were offered Gimenez in the last day of the summer transfer window but the Old Lady refused to sign the 22-year-old as she opted to move for Benedikt Howedes instead.
The Germany International was way less expensive and more versatile than Gimenez and Juventus decided to sign him instead.
Manchester United boss José Mourinho is known to be a long time admirer of Gimenez although there seem to be no more space in Man Utd squad for a new defender given that the Red Devils signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica in the summer.
According to our sources, however, Gimenez will sign a contract extension in the coming days and extend his stay in Madrid.
Go to comments