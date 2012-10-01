From France: Juve are also after Pastore

Javier Pastore's PSG future is still in doubt as a future in Italy is a possibility for the ex-Palermo Argentine offensive midfielder. According to France Football, Pastore might leave Paris because of the recent arrivals of Julian Draxler, Lo Celso and Guedes. Juventus are a club that have had interest in Pastore in the past and that would like to make an attempt for him next summer.



Pastore hasn't seen much playing time as he only appeared in 7 games this season for PSG even if Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club last summer for Manchester United. The Argentine player had a lot of success in the Italian Serie A as he exploded and made a name for himself while playing for Zamparini's Palermo.



Emery's PSG are currently third in the French Ligue 1 standings as they will be hoping to catch up to first placed Monaco. Their next game will be against Monaco tomorrow evening in what should be a cracking game.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)