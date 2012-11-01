According to reports from France, Monaco are ready to make a surprise swopp to try to take their former player Anthony Martial from Manchester United. Respected French journalist Loic Tanzi writes that the Ligue 1 champions have made enquiries for a player who despite netting in the clubs opening two Premier League games this season, is growing frustrated at continually being overlooked for a place in the starting XI.



Using twitter, Tanzi stated that; “"Monaco have enquired about Diego Costa, A. Martial and Alexis Sanchez.The search for a striker leads to talks with [Kasper] Dolberg."



Despite these claims, the prospect of United boss Jose Mourinho offloading the Frenchman are slim. The Portuguese tactician has already used Martial to devastating effect in the clubs first two outing of the new campaign and with his pursuit of Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic now looking to be over, Martial could play a prominent part in the Red Devils quest for the title.