Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly made an offer to sign AS Monaco’s former Lazio star Keita Balde Diao.

The 22-year-old Senegalese star has failed to live upto his hype since having arrived from Lazio for a 30 million euros fee this past summer. He has appeared 25 times in all competitions, scoring five times and assisting once, but has failed to replace the now gone Kylian Mbappe and has been played in a variety of positions by Leonardo Jardim.

RMC Sport say that Napoli have, in the last few hours, made an offer in the region of 45 million euros to sign Keita, who is a Barcelona youth product. Despite the fact that the player arrived for a 30 million euros fee only some months ago, Monaco aren’t willing to let Keita go for the amount that the partenopei are offering.

RMC also confirm that Monaco have rejected the offer but he will the subject of more interest from Maurizio Sarri’s side if not this month, then in the coming summer.

