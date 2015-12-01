From France: Pogba ponders Man Utd exit
15 February at 20:03Paul Pogba is thinking of leaving Manchester United due to his poor relationship with José Mourinho, L’Equipe reports.
The reliable French paper claims Pogba is leaving all his options open and a future away from the Old Trafford is not an unthinkable scenario at the moment.
Pogba was replaced by Mourinho in the 66th minute of last week-end’s Man Utd away defeat to Newcastle. The Special One had also replaced Pogba in games against Tottenham and Huddersfield.
In one of these occasions, Mourinho spent time to praise one of Pogba’s replacements: Scott McTominay. “Simplicity sometimes is genius”, Mourinho said referring to the promising midfielder. No doubt, however, those words were also a not-so hidden message to Pogba.
The former Juventus star is reported not to be happy of his developments under Mourinho. Despite three trophies won in his first year at the club, Pogba thinks Mourinho may not be the right manager for his future.
