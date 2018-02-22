From France: Psg prefer Sarri and Luis Enrique over Conte
23 March at 10:10Psg are set to change their manager in the summer as Unai Emery is expected to be sacked at the end of the season due to his Champions League failure.
Several big names are being linked with a move to Paris at the end of the season and Le Parisien (via Ilbianconero) provides the latest updates regarding the Ligue 1 giants’ future coach.
According to the French paper the likes of Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini do not top the shortlist of Psg president Al-Khelaifi who has made Maurizio Sarri and Luis Enrique his top alternatives to replace Emery.
Sarri is contracted with Napoli for the next two years and has an € 8 million release clause included in his contract. Luis Enrique is reportedly the favourite pick of Psg’s ‘Brazilian clan’ but the Spaniard seems to be close to a move to the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal interested in welcoming his services.
