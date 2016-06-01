The Bundesliga star has apparently been dropped for the upcoming game against Hertha Berlin because he looked “listless” in training.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of a war of words with current club Borussia, who consider his behaviour to be “unacceptable.” amidst reports that he is negotiating with Arsenal.

The report, published by Bild, also claims that BVB are preparing for the former Milan player’s departure, and that Arsenal and Borussia will meet again in order to discuss the signing.

With Alexis Sanchez leaving, Arsenal would bring in Aubameyang to replace him and bring in a similar amount of goals. The former Saint-Etienne man has already notched 23 strikes in all competitions in the current campaign.

The reports contradict what Hans-Joachim Watzke said recently, accusing Arsenal of disrespecting the Yellow and Black: