Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ruled out a summer move to Liverpool. The 27-year-old has been speaking to Fussball Bild and has once again reiterated that as it stands, his future will be with the Bundesliga side despite lucrative offers rumoured to be coming in from elsewhere.



Currently on international duty with Gabon at his home AFCON tournament, Aubameyang declared that; “Nobody can foresee the future,” the 27-year-old said. “I love it at Dortmund, but I can’t say that I’ll stay for two more years, or five or 10. It’s possible that a club could reach an agreement with Dortmund in June and I’ll go.”



He continued; “I want to be honest: When you are ambitious and also want to see something else … it’s difficult to talk about. Some players have ambitions, and therefore they leave and want to experience something new, you know.” When asked if a move to Anfield could be possible he replied; “I don’t think that’ll happen.”