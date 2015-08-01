Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future will be in Paris, not Madrid.

The 27-year-old is currently preparing for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in his home country of Gabon but according to reports, he will not be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current season. The journal states that Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is not a fan of the player despite his phenomenal scoring record in the Bundesliga, and has expressed his reluctance to add him to the squad in the summer.



Indeed, Aubameyang’s most likely destination could well be French champions Paris Saint-Germain who have made no secret of the fact that they want to bring the player to the capital. A transfer fee somewhere in the region of €80 million has been quoted and it now looks like it could be a one-horse race to secure his services next season.





S.M