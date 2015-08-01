From Germany: Man United target prefers PSG
22 May at 18:40Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang wants to move to PSG, according to the latest reports from Germany.
Liked by Milan, Manchester United and Real Madrid, the 27-year-old has expressed a liking for PSG… a preference, in fact.
Kicked wrote on Monday (via Le10Sport) that the Gabonese international preferred PSG above all the other clubs that he's been linked to.
This includes Tianjin Quanjian, who were reported to have offered €100 million for his services, not to mention a €50m yearly salary.
Things is, the former AC Milan reject has no intention of going to China. He was recently reported as having made a promise in childhood to his grandfather to one day join Real Madrid.
So far, however, no agreement has been reached with the 27-year-old, who recently helped the Signal Iduna side defeat Werder Bremen 4-3, adding his 31st goal of the season to finish as the Bundesliga’s top marksman - something made even sweeter by the fact that he bested former Borussia man Robert Lewandowski.
