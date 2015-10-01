Mahmoud Dahoud.

One of the hottest names on the transfer market over the last 12 months looks to have got another admirer. According to Bild, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder

The 21-year-old Syrian born German international has been linked with a host of top European clubs since last summer with Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Serie A pair Juventus and Milan, all reportedly being keen to sign player.

Now the journal claims that Thomas Tuchel’s side are not only in the running, but are the favourites to win the race to sign the youngster at the end of the season.



Dahoud has a clause inserted into his current deal (which expires in the summer of 2018) which states he can leave the club for just €10 million and despite recent comments by them that he would be signing a new deal, it seems likely that he will leave for an incredibly under valued price.