Although nothing is official yet, the announcement is imminent and is expected to be revealed as soon as the Parisian team secures title of Ligue 1. According to 'Sportbuzzer', the contract will keep Tuchel at the club for two seasons, with the option of extending his stay for one more year.

Other candidates were Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and Antonio Conte. Reports suggest that the fact that Tuchel speaks perfect French has been one of the points in favour of the German, despite the fact that Conte seemed destined to join the club just weeks ago.

The German coach has been out of contract for a year since leaving Borussia Dortmund. His arrival will logically imply the farewell of Unai Emery.