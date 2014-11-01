From Greece: Manolas is inches away from Inter

Inter are inches away from Kostas Manolas ? According to the Greek portal SDNA, the nerazzurri have found an agreement with Roma which would see Pioli's club dish out 42 million euros for the Greek central defender.



According to Calciomercato.com sources, Inter do have interest in Manolas but an agreement still hasn't been reached with Roma just yet. Manolas is viewed as being a very important player within Spalletti's club and this is why it will be difficult to get him (especially for an Italian team). The Greek defender will surely be a target for Suning come summer time as players such as Lindelof of Benfica and Marquinhos of PSG might be his alternatives. Suning made it clear that they want to improve Inter's defense as soon as possible.



Inter are set to take on Palermo away from home this coming week-end as they have been doing very well so far under boss Stefano Pioli.