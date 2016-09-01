From Ibra to Yaya: the best players with contract expiring in June 2017

The January transfer window ended yesterday, but the race to sign the best players with contract expiring in 2017 has just begun. These are the best players who are available for free at the end of the season.



As for Premier League players, the likes of Yaya Toure, Sagna, Zabaleta, Clichy and Jesus Navas have just six months left in their contracts with Manchester City. Pep Guardiola could decide to extend the Ivorian star’s contract, whilst the future of his teammates is still under question.



Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva, on the other hand, is set to leave Anfield Road as a free agent, whilst Santi Cazorla should sign a new contract with Arsenal. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has six months left in his Manchester United contract but the Red Devils should activate their clause to extend the Swedish striker’s stay at the Old Trafford for one more season.



​Chelsea and Juventus are interested in signing Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolasinac although the player is said to have already reached an agreement with Juventus. Former AC Milan strikers Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04) and Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid) are still waiting for a contract extension offer from their clubs.



​Lyon star Ghezzal has attracted the interest of some big European clubs with OGC Nice that is willing to make Mario Balotelli stay at the club for one more season. The futures of both Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi (AS Roma) are also under strict scrutiny.

