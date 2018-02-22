It doesn’t look like Gigio Donnarumma will be at Milan past this season,

Wanted by PSG, Real Madrid and most of Europe’s elite - including rivals Juventus - the goalkeeper has turned heads with his mature displays and spectacular saves since taking over (as a 16-year-old) from Diego Lopez two seasons ago.

The Turinese paper claims that the young goalkeeper won’t stay, and that today’s Derby with Inter will be his last.

The 19-year-old has constantly been linked to a departure, with agent Mino Raiola in fans’ crosshairs.



Asked by the media about his team-mate, midfielder Franck Kessie’ appealed to Donnarumma, saying that he “would love for him to stay, and I will do everything to convince him… we’re a young team, we can grow together.”

Considering how some of Raiola’s clients have secured big-money deals, the shostopped looked to be the next domino in line.