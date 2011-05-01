From Italy :Liverpool star reaches verbal agreemene with Juve
26 August at 11:10Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reached an agreement to join Juventus, according Gazzetta via Ilbianconero.
The German can join the Turin side in the summer of 2018, despite Liverpool wanting to keep hold of him.
Can scored twice in Liverpool’s second leg victory over Hoffenhiem in the Champions League qualification round, showing that his form is well and truly on point for the Reds new season.
Can has a contract with the Merseyside club until 2018, when he would then be available for a free transfer. Juve had been keen on the player across the whole of the summer transfer window.
Now Can has held talks with Juventus and they have reached a verbal agreement to bring him to Turin, as the Serie A look to bolster their side, looking for a second consecutive Italian title. They need reinforcements to ensure this, as both Milan clubs have bought big and looking for a return to domination.
