From Liverpool to Barcelona: A connection endures

First it were the faithful at Anfield to witness the majesty of their connection. Now it’s fans at Camp Nou who will have the pleasure of enjoying linkages between Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho for years to come.



The Brazilian was delighted to score his first Barcelona goal as the Catalans beat Valencia to set up a Copa del Rey final against Sevilla in April, and thanked his Uruguayan teammate for once again setting up his first goal at a new club.



My first goal for Liverpool was also set up by [Suarez]," said Coutinho, recalling his first Premier League goal against Swansea City on Feb. 17, 2013. "I hope I can help him and Leo [Messi] to score goals, too. They have been great since I got here and they've helped me fit in from the start.



"I feel really happy because I have been looking for that first goal since I got here -- and finally I've got it," Coutinho told Gol TV after the game.