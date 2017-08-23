Cristiano Ronaldo, frustrated by his controversial five match suspension, again gives his club a scare. The Real Madrid player, as reported by El Pais via Mundo Deportivo, is rumored to be considering all possibilities. "For now he only thinks about working. He is annoyed by the five games of disqualification and continues to work as usual with the team, but we can not guarantee that he remains or goes away. We’ll see what happens from here to August 31st."

It will be a hectic final week of the transfer window, and everyone will be anxiously awaiting any news regarding the future of the CR7. The former Manchester United man was linked to a romantic return to England earlier this summer. More questionable is the link to Milan, but after the Neymar to PSG transfer just a short time ago, the craziest market ever remains open. Will there be another unimaginable monster deal, or will Ronaldo be wearing the Blancos jersey again this season?