From Man Utd to Real: who wants Milinkovic-Savic?
02 March at 19:40Serie A giants Juventus are said to be the front runners to sign Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic among a host of other powerhouse clubs, report IlBianconero.
The 23-year-old Serbian midfielder has been one of the best players for the biancocelesti in the last two seasons and his impressive showings have left may dazzled. This season too, the Spain born star has appeared 24 times in the league and has scored nine times, assisting twice.
It is said that Juventus are the frontrunners to sign Milinkovic-Savic, with the two Manchester clubs, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain behind the Bianconeri in the chase.
It is said that Lazio recently turned down a fee in the region of 70 million euros for the midfielder, with Claudio Lotito and Igli Tare unwilling to let their prized asset leave for cheap in the upcoming summer transfer window. TuttoSport suggest that the Old Lady could offer 60 million euros more to tempt Lazio into selling Milinkovic-Savic even if the demand of Simone Inzaghi's men is around 100 million euros.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments