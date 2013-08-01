From City's interest to the penalty-kick save: mmet Donnarumma's successor Plizzari

"Behind Donnarumma there is another young keeper that many people have been telling me great things about...". This is what Silvio Berlusconi had to say about Alessandro Plizzari at the time as the young keeper was a revelation at last summer's Under 20 World Cup.



NO TO CITY - As many people view him as the next Donnarumma, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City had strong interest in him last summer. The English club were ready to offer 2 million euros for the youngster (who never played for the senior club of Milan). In the end, Milan turned their offer down as they view Plizzari as the future...



HE HAS BEEN GOOD... - In the summer, Milan decided to let him leave on loan to Ternana. They sent him out on loan as they wanted him to get playing time so that he could keep developping. He started off with a bad mistake against Inzaghi's Venezia but since then, he had been very good for his club. He put in sublime displays against Parma and Palermo (in which he stopped a penalty kick recently).



MILAN ARE OBSERVING HIM - He has been growing as he might be ready to play in the Italian Serie A next season. Milan have been observing him a lot as they hope that he will become another Gigio Donnarumma. The past ownership had very high hopes for him as they said that he was "as good" as Donnarumma so Fassone and Mirabelli know that they might have another gem in their hands...



By Angelo Taglieri, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro