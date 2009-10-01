From Poli to Kucka and Belotti: here is the latest on the Milan-Torino front

Milan are being very active on the transfer market as they are ready to greet many new players including Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessié of Atalanta (who are all inches away from Milan). The new Milan management have had talks with Torino this past week as many players might be involved.



POLI IS THE FAVORITE - According to Calciomercato.com sources, Torino's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi likes Andrea Poli a lot. His contract will expire in 2018 as he will likely leave Milan this coming summer. Both teams will meet again once the Serie A is over but another name who Mihajlovic likes is Gabriel. Torino acquired Vanja Milinkovic-Savic last January but they might decide to let him leave on loan to gain experience and with Joe Hart likely leaving the club come summer time, a new keeper might be needed.



NO TO KUCKA - Kucka is a player who was not discussed. Mihajlovic likes him a lot but he did not request him to president Cairo. M'Baye Niang is another player that Torino have their eye on and if Watford do not buy him back (for 18 million euros), then the granata might be interested in him. Mirabelli is open to negotiate with Torino concerning Niang as he would like to create a synergy with them.



BELOTTI DREAM - Milan's dream would be to offer a few players plus cash to Torino to get Belotti. He does have a 100 million euros release clause (only valid for non-Italian teams) but no one seems ready to dish out this amount of money for him since it is his first real season at high levels. Belotti's idol was Shevchenko as a possible Milan move might not be as impossible as some might think ... Milan and Torino will soon meet again to have longer discussions.



By Daniele Longo, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)



