From Portugal: Former Udinese and Samp midfielder will cost Spurs €100m
29 March at 14:00According to the latest reports from Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola, Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in signing Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes during this summer’s transfer window.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add greater depth to his squad ahead of next season, when his side will be competing in no less than four competitions until at least December.
Indeed, he has already identified the 23-year-old Portuguese international as an ideal player to rotate with the likes of Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembélé in central midfield.
However, SCP president Bruno de Carvalho is said to be asking for a fee in the region of £87 million (€100 million) before he will consider allowing the player to leave for the Premier League.
The former Udinese and Sampdoria man has been instrumental in Jorge Jesus’ side’s play throughout the campaign, forming an excellent understanding with Dutch striker Bas Dost and Manchester United target Gelson Martins.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
