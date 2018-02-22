From Portugal: Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea want former Serie A star
02 May at 11:00Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are being linked with signing former Serie A star Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal International had been playing for Udinese and Sampdoria before moving back to Portugal last summer.
Fernandes has had a stunning campaign with the Leones and some of the best European clubs have been attracted by his performances.
According to A Bola, the Premier League trio have already showed their interest in the attacking midfielder who, however, has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract.
Sporting Lisbon will probably accept to sell the player for a lower fee but being a Premier League trio involved in the deal, the Portuguese giants hope a bidding war will begin in the summer.
Juventus are also looking for some midfield reinforcement and some reports in Italy claim the Old Lady also wants to sign Fernandes. The bianconeri, however, will soon confirm the signing of Liverpool star Emre Can and are not expected to be involved in a potential bidding war to sign the former Udinese and Sampdoria star.
