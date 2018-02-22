Manchester Untied are close to signing €40m Benfica loanee star Talisca, A Bola reports.

The Portuguese paper writes in its homepage that the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of the talented 24-year-old who has 16 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season.



Talisca is out on loan at Besiktas and is expected to make return to Portugal at the end of the season.







His stay at Benfica, however, is not expected to be long term.



Talisca, in fact, is wanted by Manchester United as well as a few Chinese clubs. The player, however, is reported to be dreaming of a move to England and Manchester United are said to be in advanced talk sto sign the player in the summer.



​Talisca is reported to be a long time target of José Mourinho who can sign the Brazilian attacking midfielder for € 40 million.

