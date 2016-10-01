Victor Lindelof on transfer deadline day. Sports daily

According to reports from Portugal, Manchester United failed in a late bid to sign Benfica full-backon transfer deadline day. Sports daily A Bola claims that although boss Jose Mourinho stated that there would be no significant arrivals in January, the Red Devils made an eleventh hour bid for the 22-year-old Swedish international who now remains a firm summer target.

It’s no secret that Mourinho is an admirer of the Lindelof as he looks to bolster his defence and he reportedly advised club officials to try to get the youngster in before last night’s 11pm deadline. The player’s current market-value is believed to be around £38 million and he has been one of the reasons the Lisbon giants have kept 12 clean sheets in his 24 appearances.



Having arrived in Portugal in 2013, Lindelof signed a massive contract until 2020 but some outstanding performances have ensured that he will not see out that deal much beyond the end of the current campaign.