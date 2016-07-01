From Salah to Coutinho, how Liverpool players fared on International duty

Liverpool had 16 of their players on International duty with their senior national teams in the past 10 days and all of them are now set to make return to Anfield Road for the rest of the season. The Reds footballers had had some highs and lows during the International break. Mo Salah, for example, scored the late goal that sent Egypt to World Cup for the first time in over a quarter of century, whilst Emre Can netted his first International goal with Germany national team. Philippe Coutinho and Firmino played against Bolivia and Chile although Brazil had already qualified for next year’s World Cup and Georgino Wijnaldum failed to qualify for the World Cup with the Netherlands.



Check out how Liverpool players fared during the International break with our gallery







Dejan Lovren (Croatia) – Not in squad against Finland (0-0), started and played the whole game against Ukraine managing a crucial 2-0 win.

Georgino Wijnaldum (Holland) – Played 90 minutes against Belarus and 71 against Sweden but couldn’t avoid another huge blow for his national team. Holland have missed out on the World Cup after the Euro 2016 blow.

Sadio Mane (Senegal) – Played 89 minutes against Capo Verde

Mo Salah (Egypt) – Scored one goal against Uganda and two against Congo helping his national team to qualify for the World Cup for the first time after more than 25 years.

Emre Can (Germany) – Played 24 minutes against Northern Ireland and 90 minutes against Azerbaijan scoring his first International goal

Ragnar Klavan (Estonia) – One assist against Gilabtar (6-0 win), 90 minutes played in his side’s 2-1 defeat against Bosnia

Andrew Robertson (Scotland) – Played 90 minutes against Slovakia (1-0 win) and Slovenia (2-2 draw)

