From Spain: Juve, Dybala will likely cost more than Pogba

According to the Spanish website Fichajes, it is possible that there will be a three potential deals that occur this coming summer that will surpass Pogba's 100 million euros fee. First off, they talk about Antoine Griezmann who is heavily followed by Manchester United.



Next up, there is Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who will likely leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and who is followed by Arsenal and Real Madrid. Even AC Milan are another team who are said to be interested, especially if the ownership takeover occurs soon.



Finally, Juve's Paulo Dybala who is being tracked by Real Madrid and Barcelona is the third name on their list. All three players have been talked about a lot over these past few weeks and in all three cases, their potential transfer fees should exceed 100 million euros (or at least come very close).



It will be interesting to see who goes where and for what cost as this summer should be jammed packed with action....