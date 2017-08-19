From Spain: Atletico Madrid and Chelsea agree price-tag for Diego Costa
20 August at 12:30Atletico Madrid and Chelsea seem to have finally reached an agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa, according to reports in Spain.
Radio Onda Cero claims the Colchoneros have agreed to pay € 45 million plus add-ons to seal the services of the out-of-favour Chelsea striker who refused to return to training with the Blues this summer.
Atletico Madrid can’t complete the signing of Diego Costa before the beginning of January 2018 as the La Liga giants have been banned for two transfer windows and their sanction is going to end in January.
Diego Costa strongly wants to make return to Atletico Madrid and he has also rejected a move to AC Milan in order to reunite with his former boss Diego Simeone. According to the reliable Spanish radio station, bonuses included in the deal could reach € 10 million. The Spaniard joined Chelsea from Atletico in summer 2013 for € 38 million.
