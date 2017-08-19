Here is how much Atletico Madrid are ready to pay for Diego Costa as an agreement is close with Chelsea
19 August at 22:08Diego Costa's name has been talked about a lot this summer as he wants to join his ex-team Atletico Madrid. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had expressed weeks ago that Diego Costa wasn't in his plans anymore. The problem? The Spanish international only seems to want to join Diego Simeone's club. Let's not forget that Atletico Madrid have a transfer ban which means that they cannot sign any new players in this 2017 summer transfer window. A few clubs have been interested in Diego Costa (like AC Milan for example) but his particular situation makes things very complicated for interested teams.
According to Spanish site Onda Cero (via AS), a resolution might be close as it seems like Atletico Madrid have found an agreement with Chelsea for Diego Costa. Still according to the Spanish news outlet, Atletico would dish out 45 million euros plus another 10 million euros in bonuses for the star striker. Time will tell...
Go to comments