Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Leander Dendoncker, and may well have won it.

According to Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium (via Sport), the Colchoneros are already the Anderlecht midfielder’s preferred option.

In fact, they have wanted the 23-year-old since before they were slapped with a transfer ban. Dendoncker has long been a Serie A target, too (Denis Praet has been good for Sampdoria, remember).

Dendoncker is also good at tackling and working in central midfielder, and therefore has the kind of profile that Diego Simeone likes.

The Belgian star also came close to signing with West Ham in the winter, revealing that:

"If deals still have to be arranged in the evening on 31 January, the chance is small that there is a breakthrough - that was also the case when they called me to Neerpede, but West Ham seemed to me a nice club to take the next step in my career."