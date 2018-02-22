From Spain: Atlético remain hopeful of keeping Barcelona target in Madrid
26 March at 15:55According to the latest reports from Spanish sports newspaper AS, Atlético Madrid have not given up hope of being able to keep Antoine Griezmann at the club for at least one more season.
Indeed, it is widely expected that the French forward will join Barcelona during this summer’s transfer window, with La Blaugrana reportedly willing to trigger his €100 million release clause.
However, Los Colchoneros do not want to lose the 27-year-old and have therefore contacted his entourage in order to find out if there is a possibility that he would be willing to postpone his departure until next year.
President Enrique Cerezo recognises how important a player he is for Diego Simeone’s side and is willing to offer a vastly improved contract in a last-ditch attempt to persuade him to stay.
Only time will tell whether the former Real Sociedad is willing to reconsider as the club looks to keep competing for major trophies alongside Barça and Real Madrid.
(AS)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
