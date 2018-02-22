Barcelona are in the race for Paul Pogba, according to the latest reports from El Chiringuito in Spain.

Speaking on the famous show, journalist Eduardo Inda has confirmed that the former Juventus man is wanted by Barca, who had previously been linked to Pogba before he moved to Manchester.



The midfielder was even seen telling Lionel Messi that he’d “love to play with him” at an awards ceremony when he was still at Juventus.

Barca would want the Frenchman but, Inda confirms, they would not be willing to pay what the Mancunians paid for him in the summer of 2016, a sum believed to be well above the

100 million mark.

Mino Raiola has been shopping his client around, especially since Pogba has been reported to have issued an ultimatum to United, basically forcing them to choose between Jose Mourinho and himself at the end of the season.

He has been dropped in two games out of three now, and doesn’t seem to be having the impact that many expected from such a bigtime signing.