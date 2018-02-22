From Spain: Barcelona and Liverpool to go head to head for €30m defender
17 April at 10:40Barcelona and Liverpool will go head to head to sign Sevilla defender Lenglet next summer, Sport reports. The 23-yer-old is one of the most promising centre-backs playing in the Spanish league at the moment and both clubs are reportedly very interested in welcoming his services at the end of the season.
Liverpool spent some big money to sign Virgil Van Dijk this past January but Klopp believes Liverpool’s defensive revolution is not finished yet and the German has set his sights on the promising centre-back who has a € 30 million release clause included in his contract with Sevilla.
Vincenzo Montella, the manager in charge of the La Liga giants has recently spoken about the player’s future claiming that Sevilla won’t stand in the player’s way should he decide to leave Sevilla at the end of the season.
The La Liga side are aware that Lenglet is one of the most exciting defensive prospects in Europe at the moment and are aware that an offer of € 30 million would allow the player to leave in the summer.
Barcelona and Liverpool are monitoring the situation.
Check out the player’s stats this season in our gallery
Go to comments