From Spain: Barcelona ‘do not’ forget about Paulo Dybala
11 August at 17:05Barcelona are still looking for Neymar’s replacement. The Brazil star has joined Psg in a € 222 million deal and although the blaugrana have made Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé their summer transfer priorities, Mundo Deportivo reveals the La Liga giants are still thinking of Juventus star Dybala.
The Argentine striker has just extended his Juventus stay until 2022 and the Serie A giants have decided to give him the no. 10 shirt for the incoming campaign.
Circumstances given, it seems difficult that Juventus will sell Dybala in the current transfer window.
Mundo Deportivo, however, claims Barcelona wuld be open to table a player-plus cash swap deal to tempt the Old Lady to sell her toy boy.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Dybala is not for sale and that Juventus are not open to sell La Joya at any price.
Meantime, Liverpool have officially announced that they don’t want to sell Coutinho, whilst Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Dembélé at the club although both stars have already agreed personal terms with Barcelona.
