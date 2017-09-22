From Spain: Barcelona eye January bargain deal for AC Milan and Juve target
22 September at 11:40Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka in the January transfer window.
The Germany star will see his contract expire in 2018, which means he will be free to negotiate a move to any other club from January. The player can leave the Bundesliga giants as a free agent at the end of the season but Schalke could still decide to sell him in the January window to rack up some cash from his sale.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want to sign Goretzka on the cheap as they prepare to table a € 10/15 million bid to sign the Germany International.
Trouble is, reports in Germany claim the player has already chosen his next club. Bayern Munich, in fact, are reported to have already reached an agreement with the player who is set to join the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in summer 2018.
Goretzka is also being chased by Juventus and AC Milan but at the moment the Serie A giants are not the favourite to sign him.
