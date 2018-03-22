From Spain: Barcelona identify Busquets and Rakitic heir
22 March at 18:00Barcelona have identified the perfect replacement for Sergi Busquets and Ivan Rakitic, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The La Liga giants are said to have set their sights on Ajax starlet Frankie de Jong, a promising and versatile midfielder contracted with Ajax until 2022.
De Jong signed a contract extension with Ajax last summer and Barcelona have been scouting him several times during the current campaign.
According to Mundo Deportivo Barcelona could already begin talks with Ajax trying to agree the player’s price-tag.
In case Ajax accept Barcelona’s offer, the player could remain on loan at the Amsterdam ArenA to gain some experience in league games as well as in European competitions.
De Jong can either play in midfield or in the middle of the defence. Spanish media already compared him to Franck Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit. Barcelona have yet to make their opening bid for the talented midfielder who is regarded as one of the most promising prospects in Europe.
Go to comments