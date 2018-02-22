From Spain: Barcelona line up bids for Sevilla and Leipzig defenders
29 March at 17:20According to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona intend to sign at least one new central defender during this summer’s transfer window. The long-term future of Thomas Vermaelen is very much up in the air, while Samuel Umtiti has been persistently linked with a big money move to Manchester United over the course of the past few months.
Clément Lenglet of Sevilla is said to be high up on technical secretary Robert Fernández’s list of potential targets and has many admirers within La Blaugrana’s hierarchy. The same can be said of RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, who many consider to be one of the world’s best young central defenders at the moment.
21-year-old Schalke stopper Thilo Kehrer is also enjoying a very successful season in the Bundesliga, thriving at the heart of coach Domenico Tedesco’s three-man backline. Only time will tell which of the three – if any – Barça deem ready to play for them and become their next Umtiti.
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments