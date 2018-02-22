From Spain: Barcelona line up summer bid for PSG ace
01 April at 19:20According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are weighing up the possibility of making an offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot during this summer’s transfer window.
The Frenchman’s contract with Les Parisiens is due to expire in June 2019, and is considered a player who could be moved on at the end of the season as sporting director Antero Henrique seeks to build a squad capable of mounting a serious challenge for the UEFA Champions League trophy.
Indeed, several other clubs across Europe have been linked with making a move for him, including the likes of Inter, Roma, Arsenal and Liverpool. However, it seems La Blaugrana may have jumped the queue and are in pole position to secure his signature before the 2018/19 campaign gets underway.
It remains to be seen how much money PSG will demand before allowing him to leave the French capital though, with one year remaining on his current deal, it is unlikely they will be able to command a significant fee.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
