From Spain: Barcelona ‘on the verge of signing’ Neymar replacement
11 August at 18:35Barcelona are on the verge of signing Neymar’s replacement, according to a report of Sport.es.
The Barcelona-based paper claims the blaugrana are close to signing Borussia Dortmund’s star Ousmane Dembélé who has already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants.
The German club, however, have rejected Barcelona’s opening bid and are furious with the player who failed to show up for yesterday’s training, trying to force his move to the Camp Nou.
According to Sport.es, Dembélé has already made it clear that he wants to move to Barcelona.
The La Liga giants have made a new € 120 million bid (€ 90 million plus € 30 million in add-ons). Executives of Barcelona believe their latest bid is ‘impossible to be rejected’ and they hope Borussia Dortmund will agree to sell the talented Frenchman.
Dembélé’s former club Rennes have a 25% next sale clause and that’s why Borussia Dortmund are trying to raise their star’s price-tag.
The player’s will to move to the Camp Nou, however, is reported to be so strong that Borussia Dortmund will be almost forced to sell the French winger to Barcelona.
