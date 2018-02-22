From Spain: Barcelona open talks to sign the ‘next Neymar’

Barcelona have opened talks to sign Brazilian starlet Rodrygo Goes, Sport reveals. The talented winger is tipped to become the ‘next Neymar’ and according to the Catalan paper bluagrana chiefs have already met the player’s agent and father in Barcelona.



Barcelona have informed the player’s entourage about their interest and scouts of the La Liga giants have given their green light to sign the player who is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects playing in Brazil right now.



The player is still 17-year-old and would not be allowed to join Barcelona in the summer. That’s why the La Liga giants want to reach an agreement with his club Santos and ‘book’ the Brazilian’s transfer in January 2019.



Rodrygo’s contract with Santos expires in 2022 and his release clause is set to € 50 million. Rodrygo is regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising players alongside next Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior.



